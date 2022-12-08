A loaded 9mm handgun was found during a traffic stop on Northern Boulevard in the city of Albany on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were arrested and a loaded handgun was recovered in Albany following a traffic stop.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle on Henry Johnson Boulevard near Clinton Avenue because the plates had been reported stolen and did not belong on that vehicle.

Police said Bishop Fraser, 19, of Schenectady, was driving the car with a suspended driver’s license, stolen plates, and no insurance. His passenger, Tahmeer NeSmith, 21, of Albany, was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun that police said was concealed in his pants.

Both men were taken into custody.

Fraser was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, and several traffic violations. NeSmith was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.