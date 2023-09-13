GLENTMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lucky Stewart’s Shops customer purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The winning ticket was from the September 12 Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops #176, at 33 Frontage Road in Glenmont. The winning numbers were 2, 14, 21, 42, and 67, with the Mega Ball being 18. The winning numbers are drawn from a field of one through 70, with the Mega Ball drawn from a separate field of one to 25.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7B in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.