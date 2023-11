ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sleighs, Santas, and speedos away! The 18th annual Santa Speedo Sprint is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 9. Registration starts at 11 a.m. at Lionheart or Oh Bar.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Albany Damien Center and the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Medical Center. The race will be 800 meters and more information can be found at the event’s Eventbrite page online.