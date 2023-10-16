ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting Naheim Burbridge on July 22 has pleaded guilty in Albany County Court. Aalias Gilbert faces twenty years to life in prison for second-degree murder.

Gilbert previously pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Sentencing is scheduled for December 18.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Gilbert has a criminal history and has been arrested on robbery and assault charges. A bench warrant was issued when Gilbert failed to appear in court for reportedly attacking a CDTA bus driver in July 2022.