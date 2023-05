ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old has died due to injuries resulting from a car crash on Thursday. The crash took place around 2:08 p.m. in the area of the City of Albany line on State Route 85.

Bethlehem police say two people were involved in the crash and both were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

Police say at this time the crash is still under investigation. Police did not release the name of the 17-year-old.