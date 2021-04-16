16-year-old killed after being hit by a car while crossing Central Ave

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is investigating a car crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year old girl from Albany. The crash occurred at 10:38 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Central Avenue (State Route 5) and Frederick Avenue.

San-ya Blaylock, an employee of Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1235 Central Avenue, exited the restaurant chain after closing and was crossing the street over to the bus stop on the south side of Frederick Avenue when she was hit by a 2009 Hyundai traveling in the westbound lane. Police say she was not using a crosswalk.

Police say the driver, 20-year-old volunteer fireman Kyle Gara, immediately stopped, got out, moved the girl out of the travel lane and began CPR. He was assisted by another fireman who arrived after hearing about the incident as well as a responding Colonie police officer. Gara was not injured in the crash.

Colonie EMS also arrived, but Baylock died on the scene. Officers say Gara is cooperating with the police investigation. They add that they do not believe he was impaired.

Central Avenue was closed in both directions between Interstate Avenue and Wilson Avenue for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Division at (518) 782-2620.