16-year-old killed after being hit by a car while crossing Central Ave

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is investigating a car crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year old girl from Albany. The crash occurred at 10:38 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Central Avenue (State Route 5) and Frederick Avenue.

San-ya Blaylock, an employee of Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1235 Central Avenue, exited the restaurant chain after closing and was crossing the street over to the bus stop on the south side of Frederick Avenue when she was hit by a 2009 Hyundai traveling in the westbound lane. Police say she was not using a crosswalk.

Police say the driver, 20-year-old volunteer fireman Kyle Gara, immediately stopped, got out, moved the girl out of the travel lane and began CPR. He was assisted by another fireman who arrived after hearing about the incident as well as a responding Colonie police officer. Gara was not injured in the crash.

Colonie EMS also arrived, but Baylock died on the scene. Officers say Gara is cooperating with the police investigation. They add that they do not believe he was impaired.

Central Avenue was closed in both directions between Interstate Avenue and Wilson Avenue for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Division at (518) 782-2620.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire