15-year-old girl struck in Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teenager was struck by a bullet in the city of Albany Monday night.

Police responded to a call for shots fired around 9 p.m. Monday on Wilbur Street. Shortly after, a 15-year-old female entered Albany Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Her condition is not known at this time.

The city of Albany has been combatting multiple shootings in recent days, including two that were fatal. Earlier Monday, a 20-year-old was hit in the back during a shooting on the 300-block of Clinton Avenue.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039 or submit an anonymous tip online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.