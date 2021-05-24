15-year-old girl struck in Albany shooting

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teenager was struck by a bullet in the city of Albany Monday night.

Police responded to a call for shots fired around 9 p.m. Monday on Wilbur Street. Shortly after, a 15-year-old female entered Albany Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Her condition is not known at this time.

The city of Albany has been combatting multiple shootings in recent days, including two that were fatal. Earlier Monday, a 20-year-old was hit in the back during a shooting on the 300-block of Clinton Avenue.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039 or submit an anonymous tip online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire