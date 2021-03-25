$14M Capital Repertory Theatre renovation completed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The renovation of the former National Biscuit Company bakery into the new home of Capital Repertory Theatre has been completed. Located at 251 North Pearl Street in Downtown Albany, the 28,000 square foot facility includes a 300-seat stage and auditorium, a 100-seat “black box” theater, wardrobe and props construction and storage facilities, and an extensive dressing room and actor preparation space.

This project undertook a historic restoration to reuse the vacant bakery. In recent years, the building was used mostly as a storage facility. The restoration features the original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and original wooden timber beams.

“This is the culmination of many years of hard work and the dedication of the Rep’s board to achieving a new home for the Rep,” said Capital Repertory Theatre Board of Directors President Harold Iselin. “We now can see that our dream of a great addition for Albany’s cultural life – and a transformative project for downtown Albany — is coming true, and we can’t get wait to start putting on great theater for our community.”

Capital Repertory Theatre, an affiliate of the Proctors Collaborative, was located for more than 25 years at the ground level of the parking garage located two blocks south from the theatre’s new home. That space is currently being redeveloped by Redburn Development.

The $14 million project was supported by thousands of individual donors and subscribers through a campaign. Empire State Development has agreed to provide $1.8 million through Round 5 of the Restore New York Communities Initiative, and $950,000 through Round 5 of the Regional Council initiative. New York State Homes and Community Renewal is providing $2 million through its Rural and Urban Community Investment Fund, and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has agreed to provide federal and state Historic Preservation Tax Credits that generated $5.2 million in equity.