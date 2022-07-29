WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet City Police are currently investigating a car-versus-pedestrian crash near the intersection of 18th Street and 2nd Avenue. The accident was first reported around 7:30 a.m., and police said the scene and road were both cleared by 8:05 a.m.

The driver has been cooperative with the investigation, according to Lieutenant Brian Strock of the Watervliet City Police. The cause is still being looked into, Lieutenant Strock said.

One pedestrian, a 14-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital. She was conscious, alert, and speaking with officers at the scene, according to Lieutenant Strock.

No further information was available as of 8:15 a.m. Friday. There has not been any word on whether or not the driver at fault will be charged with a crime.