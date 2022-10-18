ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Funding worth over $13M through the State’s Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control program was announced Tuesday. The money will help protect clean water and support New York farmers in the fight against climate change, among other projects. Roughly $344,00 will go to the Capital Region, with over $1.4M going to Mohawk Valley.

“New York State is leading the nation in the fight against climate change, and this $13 million in funding is the latest bold investment as part of our ambitious effort to create a greener New York for all,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “These projects will protect New York’s waterways and farmland by encouraging sustainable, cost-effective environmental management programs on farms.”

The projects have been awarded to 24 county Soil and Water Conservation Districts, on behalf of the farms, who will support on-farm environmental planning and the implementation of best management practice (BMP) systems to keep nutrients and other potential pollutants from entering waterways. The grants for the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program were awarded to: