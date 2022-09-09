ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany firefighters, along with community members, paid tribute to Lt. Michael Lee. Lee was laid to rest on Friday after he succumbed to a long battle with occupational cancer.

A dedicated member of the force, Lee served as a lieutenant at the Delaware Avenue firehouse until 2019 when his illness forced him to retire. One hundred twenty-five firefighters, along with Lee’s family, paid their respects at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory said Lee’s presence will be missed in the department.

“Mike was a fantastic guy, a great firefighter, a great friend, a great teammate. Mike had an infectious smile, a great personality. He lit up the room when he walked in,” he said. “Unfortunately, we see a lot of members of the fire service who have those types of illnesses, and it just goes to show you the hazards of our job.”

Lee was a 27-year veteran of the department.