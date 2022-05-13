ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dozen inmates at the Albany County Correctional Facility have been arrested for allegedly inciting a riot inside the prison. The incident took place Friday when the 12 inmates tied off gates to a specific part of the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmates are then accused of grabbing brooms and mops and threatened to use them as weapons. They also put soap and water on the floor to make it harder for corrections officers to stop them.

The Corrections Emergency Response Team got the situation under control, and the inmates were arrested. They are facing several charges and will be arraigned at a later date.