COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The South Colonie Central School District is holding a celebratory event on Wednesday, June 22, to highlight the work of Sand Creek student council members who worked with Backpack International, Inc. on the “Blessings of Books” project. The project’s goal was to collect 5,000 books to build a new library in the village of Annai, Guyana, South America.

On Wednesday, Backpack International (BPI) Founder Oslyn Rodriguez will be meeting with the Sand Creek school community to recognize the students for their contributions and to collect the over 10,000 books that have been donated. BPI is a non-profit organization whose global mission is to equip students in need for overall academic success.