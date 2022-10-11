ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transporation Committee (CDTC) has issued a call for local and regional transportation initiatives to be included in the CDTC’s 2023-2024 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP). An estimated $1 million in federal funds will be available for planning activities.

CDTC Executive Director Sandy Misiewicz, states, “As a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CDTC has more funding available to it for transportation planning than ever before. These funds allow us to expand the range of services and assistance we can offer communities in the Capital Region for both regional and community-based planning efforts, both large and small. Our funds are not limited to our urban centers, and we encourage communities that may not have staff planners or have not worked with us before to consider applying.

Project proposals may be submitted by cities, towns, villages, and counties in CDTC’s metropolitan area. Member organizations such as the Capital District Transportation Authority are also eligible to apply. Applications from not-for-profits, neighborhood groups, and other organizations will be considered if the application is sponsored and submitted by at least one local government in the study area and involves the participation of others, if applicable. All project proposals must be received by Wednesday, November 30 at 5:00 p.m. A virtual workshop for prospective applicants is scheduled for Thursday, October 20 at 1:00 pm. More information can be found on the CDTC website.