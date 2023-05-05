ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police recently conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Albany County. Out of the 19 businesses checked for compliance, one allegedly sold alcohol to someone under 21 years old.

During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. One person was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, which is a misdemeanor.

The following business was not in compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:

Loudonville Wine & Spirits, 475 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville

The following businesses were in compliance: