ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police recently conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Albany County. Out of the 19 businesses checked for compliance, one allegedly sold alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. One person was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, which is a misdemeanor.
The following business was not in compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:
- Loudonville Wine & Spirits, 475 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville
The following businesses were in compliance:
- Smoker’s Choice, 448 Sand Creek Road in Colonie
- West Albany News, 294 Sand Creek Road in Albany
- Stewart’s Shop, 219 Sand Creek Road in Albany
- Sunoco, 57 Exchange Street in Albany
- Stewart’s Shop, 406 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville
- Walgreens, 463 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville
- Beverage Baron, 269 Osborne Road in Loudonville
- Anthony Wine & Spirits, 269 Osborne Road in Loudonville
- Price Chopper, 475 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville
- Stewart’s Express, 482 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville
- Gulf, 484 Loudon Road in Loudonville
- CVS, 584 Loudon Road in Loudonville
- Newton Wine & Spirits, 588 Loudon Road in Loudonville
- KC Wine & Spirits, 601 Loudon Road in Latham
- Latham Beverage, 601 Loudon Road in Latham
- Stewart’s Shop, 605 Loudon Road in Latham
- Stewart’s Shop, 567 Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham
- Exxon Mobil, 736 Loudon Road in Latham