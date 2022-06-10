ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center celebrated a very special birthday Friday morning. Resident Millie Howarth is turning 108-years-old on Monday. The birthday festivities started early! She was born on June 13th, 1914.

Here’s a fun fact, when Millie was born, Woodrow Wilson was the president of the United States. Millie was born in Cohoes but moved to Menands when the village was incorporated in 1924. She worked at former Montgomery Ward Building. Millie’s niece, Jean Parker, says she was much involved in the community.

“[She was] very active with Menands senior citizens, enjoyed going on trips with them. She’s a very caring person. She’s very great with her nieces and nephews. She was never married, never had kids — that’s why she’s 108!” said Jean. “She always wanted to make it to 100 and now she’s 8 years passed that. It’s very special. She was my mother’s sister. My mother passed away so she’s my mom now.”

Millie loves doing cross word puzzles, scratching lottery tickets, and reading. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy presented a proclamation to Millie. She read the whole thing from top to bottom! “…And when her niece tried to pull it away, she kept holding onto it because she wanted to read it, she took her time and I hope it made her day,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

Millie says the key to a successful life is to be happy and do what you love. “She says you should always smile; you should always be happy, and you have to be nice, just be nice,” said Jean.

Her family hopes to celebrate Millie for many more years. Happy birthday Millie!