ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany County woman turned 106-years-old on Tuesday. Meet Margaret White! Margaret is a resident at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

On Tuesday, Margaret celebrated with her friends and family, including her son, granddaughters, and great granddaughter! Margaret was born in Suffolk County, Long Island in 1916, since then, she has been living life to the fullest each and everyday. When asked what’s the secret to living this long, this is what her son Jim White had to say, “I think the thing is to keep on living like we do every day… It’s just a normal day because that’s the way we always work. I am very proud of her for what she has accomplished in life.”

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy presented a proclamation to Margaret. All the party guests ate strawberry cake, Margaret’s favorite! Happy 106th Birthday, Margaret!