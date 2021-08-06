Albany County will require masks in county buildings beginning Aug. 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County said because of the rise in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant, they will begin requiring employees, visitors, and vendors to wear a mask inside county buildings beginning Monday, August 9.

Albany County is currently experiencing a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases, due to the highly contagious Delta variant. The Delta variant spreads quickly, and even vaccinated people can catch and spread it. That is why, starting Monday, August 9, anyone who enters an Albany County building or facility must wear a face mask. This applies to all employees, vendors, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn when in common office areas, at workstations, and throughout any County building including in all elevators, office entrances, break areas, restrooms and when navigating hallways and stairs. They must also be worn in meetings when another person is present. Albany County

The county is also urging its residents to get vaccinated and said shots are available at the Albany County Department of Health Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other locations with days and times can be found on the county’s website.