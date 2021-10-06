Albany County #Vaxtoschool pop-up site available today

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, in an effort to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers, the Department of Health is working with local county health, community-based organizations are supporting the establishment of pop-up sites in all regions of the state.

“In partnership with localities on the ground, our #VaxtoSchool sites are bringing the vaccine to school-aged New Yorkers and their families in convenient and accessible ways,” said Gov. Hochul.


#VaxtoSchool buses—mobile vaccination efforts—are being launched in convenient, youth and school-centric areas statewide. A community-based medical professional will be available at the site to answer any questions parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers may have.

As of October 5, 61.3 percent of 12 to 15-year-olds and 70.9 percent of 16 to 25-year-olds have received at least one vaccine dose.

A full list of NYS #VaxtoSchool Pop-up locations are available and will be updated weekly over the 12-week period to include new sites when they are announced. New locations are established on a rolling basis, and more sites will be announced each week over the 12-week period.

Children aged 12 to 17 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, which is available under Emergency Use Authorization for children ages 12 to 15 and is fully approved for those ages 16 and older.

CAPITAL DISTRICT: #Vaxtoschool Pop-up site, available on Wednesday, October 6, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School
1 Elbel Court, Albany, N.Y. 12209
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Albany County

Other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized or approved for this age group. If you are a parent or guardian of a school-aged New Yorker, you can also visit vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find a vaccine location closest to you. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

