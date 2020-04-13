Albany County updates community on coronavrus cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the county is mourning two more COVID-19 related losses, bringing the total number of deaths to 14 in the county.

There are 475 confirmed cases of the virus in the county, that’s up 22 from Sunday morning. There are 630 residents under mandatory quarantine and 74 under a precautionary quarantine. Out of the 475 cases, 38 people are hospitalized and 16 adults are in intensive care.

Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen added some good news to report in the County. She said out of the 475 positive cases of COVID-19, 216 individuals have recovered from the disease.

“While the situation related to COVID-19 in New York looks to be stabilizing, which is certainly good news, we’re still losing residents to the virus and any decision to reopen the economy and schools anytime soon is premature and would ultimately put lives at risk. I strongly urge everyone to continue to stay home and practice social distancing so we can build on the progress we’re seeing,” McCoy said.

Due to high winds, the University at Albany testing site is not operating Monday.

You can watch the full press conference here: