Albany County update Friday, July 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County said 60.8% of its residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID. The rate for people ages 18 or older who have received the first dose is 76.1%.

The county said one new case of COVID has been reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,433.

There are 13 active cases with 23 people on mandatory quarantine. Two residents remain hospitalized, one of which is in the intensive care unit. Since the outbreak started 387 residents in the county have died from COVID.

Vaccination clinics are still being held throughout the county. Information on the clinics can be found on the Albany County website.