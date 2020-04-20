Albany County update for Monday, April 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County Executive, Dan McCoy, said drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will soon be available for Colonie residents.

The death of a man in his 70’s with preexisting conditions is the latest death from coronavirus and brings the county mortality rate to 23. There are nine people in Albany County currently in the ICU.

There have been five additional confirmed coronavirus diagnoses. The total number of cases is 656. There are 784 in mandatory quarantine and another 38 in precautionary quarantine.

Eighteen residents and 8 employees have also been diagnosed with the virus at Shaker Place.

Drive-thru testing at Rite Aid will take place by appointment only and will be conducted Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents must make an appointment through Rite Aid’s website.

News10 ABC checked to see if residents could schedule an appointment but the Colonie testing site is not available on Rite Aids list of locations conducting testing.

