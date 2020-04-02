Albany County update: 10 new cases of coronavirus reported overnight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In his daily update, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said there were 10 new cases of coronavirus reported in the county overnight. He said the county will also be looking at handing out fines to people having large gatherings.

An announcement will be made in the next couple of days regarding coronavirus testing in the county, McCoy said. He said despite warmer weather, residents should continue social distancing.

As of Thursday, there have been 238 confirmed cases and 21 hospitalizations. There are 12 people currently being treated in ICUs. McCoy said local hospitals are still able to adequately care for patients.

The county is looking at how to give essential workers a break. McCoy said they are looking at tapping into non-essential workers to give relief to county workers deemed essential.

They are also waiting to get further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding the use of facemasks.

