WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With summer just around the corner, Albany County is taking initiative to help their residents prevent skin cancer. The county will install automatic sunscreen dispensers throughout area parks.

The announcement coincides with Melanoma Awareness Month and the county’s effort to raise awareness about the risks and how to prevent skin cancer.

“We have to continue to educate people and the way we are doing this is making sure even the smallest little things matter,” Dan McCoy, Albany County Executive, said. “We want to remind people if you use the rail trails, if you’re just walking around or want to use the pool and you forget your sun lotion, we’ve got it taken care of.”

Implementation will happen in two phases beginning with placing the dispensers at 20 parks across the county along with resources at local libraries and public spaces.