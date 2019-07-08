Albany County to vote on flavored tobacco, e-cig ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In an effort to prevent young people from starting smoking, Albany County will vote on legislation Monday that, if passed, would make it the first county in the state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarette and tobacco products.

According to the legislation, known as local law “E”, 81% of youth who have used a tobacco product say the first product they used was flavored. The legislation also notes that every year, nearly 480,000 people die prematurely in the United States from smoking-related diseases.

“Flavored e-cigs for example have chemicals in there that is linked to respiratory problems, and increased risk of cardiovascular disease,” said Caitlyn O’Brien from the American Heart Association.



While the American Heart Association is in favor of the ban, the NY Association of Counties is not, saying that it is currently illegal for minors to purchase the products affected by the ban anyway.

Jim Calvin, of the New York Association of Convenience Stores says a ban will not stop adults from finding the flavored tobacco products.



“It will be very easy for adults to still get it by crossing county lines in Albany or Saratoga, but we will lose that business,” said Calvin. “Both the tobacco and ancillary sales. And Albany County will lose sales tax revenue on those purchases.”



A vote is expected to take place at 6:30 tonight at the Albany County Courthouse.