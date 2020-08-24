Albany County to host free remote overdose training Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The next Albany County free remote training on Heroin/Opioid prevention will be held Tuesday. Attendees will learn the signs and symptoms of an overdose and will be shown how to use Naloxone (Narcan).

Where to access NARCAN kits will also be discussed at the training. For more information and how to join in the remote train visit Albanycounty.com

