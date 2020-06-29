Albany County to distribute gallons of hand sanitizer to businesses

News
Posted: / Updated:
times union center_156428

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced a hand sanitizer distribution event for businesses who have submitted their health and safety plan statements.

As the Capital Region gears up to enter Phase 4 of reopening, county officials said they know the importance of ensuring each individual business is equipped with proper hand sanitizer.

Businesses interested in obtaining a free gallon of hand sanitizer can go to the back of the Times Union Center by taking Market Street, follow the ramp to the right and call (518) 487-2023 when they arrive.

The distribution event will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak