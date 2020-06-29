Albany County to distribute gallons of hand sanitizer to businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced a hand sanitizer distribution event for businesses who have submitted their health and safety plan statements.

As the Capital Region gears up to enter Phase 4 of reopening, county officials said they know the importance of ensuring each individual business is equipped with proper hand sanitizer.

Businesses interested in obtaining a free gallon of hand sanitizer can go to the back of the Times Union Center by taking Market Street, follow the ramp to the right and call (518) 487-2023 when they arrive.

The distribution event will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

