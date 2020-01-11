Albany County to collect items for Human Trafficking victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State ranked 4th among the United States for the number of reported human trafficking cases, according to the Polaris Project.

In 2018, 492 cases in New York were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

“Human trafficking has sadly become an epidemic and a global multi-billion-dollar industry, so it’s imperative that we identify those who are suffering and those who are at risk, and provide them with the resources to be independent, break free and heal,” Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said in a press release.

To raise awareness and help victims who have been affected, McCoy said Albany County is recognizing National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Saturday by inviting people to donate items and wear blue.

Basic necessity items such as socks, underwear, toothpaste and tooth brushes are being collected at the Children’s Advocacy Center at 260 South Pearl Street in Albany.

To find more information on how you can help locally visit: http://www.albanycounty.com/Government/Departments/DepartmentforChildrenYouthandFamilies/safeharbour.aspx

If you notice something or would like to report an incident call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

Below is a list of local shelters compiled from the Albany County District Attorney’s office:

Albany County Crime Victim and Sexual Violence Center

112 State Street, Room 1118, Albany, NY 12207

Phone: (518) 447-7100

24-Hour Sexual Assault Hotline: (518) 447-7716

Confidential E-mail: cvsvc@albanycounty.com

The Albany County CVSVC provides an array of services to victims. These services include free counseling for all crime victims, support for sexual assault victims including counseling, court advocacy and assistance through the criminal justice process, and a 24 hour sexual assault hotline.

Equinox

95 Central Avenue, Albany, NY 12206

Phone: (518) 434-6135

Website: http://www.equinoxinc.org/index.php

Equinox is a local non-profit organization. Equinox provides necessary services for victims including shelter, counseling, case management, legal aid, and referrals.

Catholic Charities

40 Main Street, Albany, NY

Phone: (518) 453-6650

Website: www.ccrcda.org

Catholic Charities provides a multitude of services to clients. They are able to help clients find essential services including shelter, case management, and legal aid. They also provide information and referral.

New York State Office of Victim Services

AE Smith Building, 80 S. Swan Street, 2nd FL

Albany, NY 12210

Phone: (518) 457-8727

1-800-247-8035

The New York State Office of Victim Services works to provide compensation to innocent victims of crime, fund direct services to crime victims via a network of community-based programs, and to advocate for the rights and benefits of all innocent victims of crime.

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI)

991 Broadway, Suite 223, Albany, NY 12204

Phone: (518) 459-1790

Website: http://www.refugees.org/about-us/where-we-work/albany/

USCRI Albany helps refugees successfully adapt to life in the United States. USCRI case management, coordinate housing, food, medical care, mental health counseling, legal services, and other identified service needs on an individual basis.