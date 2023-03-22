ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The office of Albany County Executive Dan McCoy is hosting meetings on a potential solar energy installation at 897 Watervliet Shaker Road. The first of these meeting is on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the BOCES Career and Technical Education Center down the street from the proposal site in Colonie, at 925B Watervliet-Shaker Road.

McCoy said that people who live in Albany will have the chance to learn about the project and give feedback. They’ll also be seeking input at the second public information meeting on April 4 at 5:30 p.m. The second installment will be on Zoom with no in-person component, and you must RSVP via email to participate.