Albany County student wins free tuition to a SUNY or CUNY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany County student is one of 10 winners of New York’s “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” vaccine incentive program. The program is for 5 to 11-year-olds to win a full SUNY or CUNY scholarship.

“The ‘Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate’ program provides the life-changing opportunity for young New Yorkers to win free tuition to a SUNY or CUNY college or university,” Governor Hochul said. “As we enter the holiday season and the risk of transmission increases, it is absolutely critical that we stay vigilant. The vaccine is the surest way to keep you and your loved ones safe – it’s free, easily accessible, and most importantly safe for five- to 11-year-olds.”

Parents and guardians of children ages 5 to 11 who receive their first vaccine dose by December 19 can enter the “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” incentive program.

Winners of the State’s incentive program will receive two or four years of full-time study in any SUNY or CUNY Associates or Bachelor’s degree program, which includes the following: