Albany County Sheriff’s Office tries to help cut down violence in Albany

License Plates seized in Albany

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says his office towed 60 vehicles on June 3 for having plates that were fraudulent, suspended, or switched. (Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Friday that since May 25, deputies have been conducting traffic stops in the City of Albany to help curb the ongoing violence in the city. Between May 25 and June 2, deputies conducted 355 traffic stops resulting in 36 arrests and 48 vehicles towed.

Apple says on June 3, his office teamed up with the Department of Motor Vehicles to target vehicles with temporary license plates. Apple says they towed another 60 vehicles with plates that were fraudulent, suspended, or switched.

