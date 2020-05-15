Albany County Sheriff’s Office mask distribution schedule

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s office is distributing cloth face masks to residents in their jurisdiction throughout the month of May.
Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said they have over 140,000 cloth masks available for community members.
This is the distribution schedule:
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Address
|5/15/2020
|Voorheesville H.S.
|10 AM -Out
|432 New Salem Rd. Voorheesville, NY 12186
|5/16/2020
|Green Island PD
|9 AM – 11 AM
|73 George St. Green Island, NY 12183
|5/16/2020
|Altamont
|1PM – 3 PM
|115 Main St. Altamont, NY 12009
|5/18/2020
|Selkirk #2
|4PM-6PM
|301 Glenmont Rd. Glenmont, NY 12077
|5/19/2020
|Albany Ladder 1
|4PM-6PM
|289 South Pearl St. Albany NY 12202
|5/20/2020
|Fort Hunter
|4PM- 6PM
|3525 Carman Rd. Schenectady NY 12303
|5/21/2020
|North Bethlehem
|4PM-6PM
|589 Russell Rd. Albany, NY 12203
