Albany County Sheriff’s Office mask distribution schedule

by: Marangeli Lopez

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s office is distributing cloth face masks to residents in their jurisdiction throughout the month of May.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said they have over 140,000 cloth masks available for community members.

This is the distribution schedule:

DateLocationTimeAddress
5/15/2020Voorheesville H.S.10 AM -Out432 New Salem Rd. Voorheesville, NY 12186
5/16/2020 Green Island PD9 AM – 11 AM73 George St. Green Island, NY 12183
5/16/2020Altamont1PM – 3 PM115 Main St. Altamont, NY 12009
5/18/2020Selkirk #24PM-6PM301 Glenmont Rd. Glenmont, NY 12077
5/19/2020Albany Ladder 14PM-6PM289 South Pearl St. Albany NY 12202
5/20/2020 Fort Hunter4PM- 6PM3525 Carman Rd. Schenectady NY 12303
5/21/2020North Bethlehem4PM-6PM589 Russell Rd. Albany, NY 12203

