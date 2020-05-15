Albany County Sheriff’s Office mask distribution schedule

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s office is distributing cloth face masks to residents in their jurisdiction throughout the month of May.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said they have over 140,000 cloth masks available for community members.

This is the distribution schedule:

Date Location Time Address 5/15/2020 Voorheesville H.S. 10 AM -Out 432 New Salem Rd. Voorheesville, NY 12186 5/16/2020 Green Island PD 9 AM – 11 AM 73 George St. Green Island, NY 12183 5/16/2020 Altamont 1PM – 3 PM 115 Main St. Altamont, NY 12009 5/18/2020 Selkirk #2 4PM-6PM 301 Glenmont Rd. Glenmont, NY 12077 5/19/2020 Albany Ladder 1 4PM-6PM 289 South Pearl St. Albany NY 12202 5/20/2020 Fort Hunter 4PM- 6PM 3525 Carman Rd. Schenectady NY 12303 5/21/2020 North Bethlehem 4PM-6PM 589 Russell Rd. Albany, NY 12203

Just another update and if you are in need of a mask we will have a big push this week at several locations. Stay tuned. https://t.co/oSFGRy84Wk — Craig D Apple (@CraigDApplesr) May 12, 2020

