Albany County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after chase

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyrone Guthrie, 44, after they say he led them on a chase throughout Albany County. Guthrie is now facing multiple charges.
Deputies say they tried to stop a 2001 SUV near Bleeker Terrace for several registration violations. They say Guthrie took off from police, turning onto Everett Road before getting on I-90. Guthrie then exited to I-787 before getting onto the Thruway. He was eventually stopped at Exit 22 on the Thruway, near Selkirk.
Deputies say Guthrie is on parole and was driving with a suspended license.
Charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree (felony)
- Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)
- Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)
- multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law infraction
He was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Albany City Court.