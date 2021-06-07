Albany County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after chase

Tyrone Guthrie, 44, is accused of leading the Albany County Sheriff’s Department on a chase throughout Albany County. (Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyrone Guthrie, 44, after they say he led them on a chase throughout Albany County. Guthrie is now facing multiple charges.

Deputies say they tried to stop a 2001 SUV near Bleeker Terrace for several registration violations. They say Guthrie took off from police, turning onto Everett Road before getting on I-90. Guthrie then exited to I-787 before getting onto the Thruway. He was eventually stopped at Exit 22 on the Thruway, near Selkirk.

Deputies say Guthrie is on parole and was driving with a suspended license.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree (felony)

Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)

multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law infraction

He was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Albany City Court.