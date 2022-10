ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late-night crash that happened on Ten Broeck St.

Police said a car was speeding down the area and being pursued by police until the car rolled over at the corner of Ten Broeck Pl. and Ten Broeck St.

Police said the driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital following the crash.

