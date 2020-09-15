Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrests teen on grand larceny charges

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cyheim Dawson, 18, following a month long investigation into stolen dirt bikes from Camp Pinnacle in the Town of New Scotland.

Police say Dawson is accused of planning the theft of U-Hauls in Albany and stealing dirt bikes from Camp Pinnacle. He reportedly would hire those underage to help him during the thefts of both.

Police say on one occasion, Dawson was seen by a Deputy driving a stolen U-Haul truck in New Scotland. This then lead to an apparent chase between Dawson and the Deputy in the City of Albany where the chase eventually ended.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office charged Dawson with the following:

Four counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony)

One count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree (a class E felony)

One count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree (a class A Misdemeanor) committed in the City of Albany

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (a class D felony)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Unlawfully fleeing a Police Officer (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Reckless Driving (a misdemeanor)

Eight more traffic citations committed in the Town of New Scotland

Dawson was arraigned at Albany City Court and New Scotland Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.

LATEST STORIES