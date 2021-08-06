Albany County Sheriff’s confirmed a criminal complaint was filed against Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – News10’s Louis Finley reported on Twitter that Albany County Sheriff’s Craig Apple confirmed a criminal complaint was filed August 5 from a victim who is identified as “Executive Assistant #1.”

According to the Attorney General Report, Executive Assistant No. 1 is an employee who worked at the Executive Chamber with Gov. Cuomo, and has worked at the Executive Mansion on weekends. Her responsibilities were to manage his phone calls, take dictation, drafting and editing documents, and other similar administrative duties.

Executive Assistant No. 1 testified in the report that Cuomo touched her on multiple occasions: