Albany County Sheriff’s Dept. arrest two people reportedly selling meth out of Colonie hotel room

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for reportedly selling drugs out of a hotel room in Colonie.

On Wednesday, Investigators arrested Leonard Pitcher, 60, and Brayton Whitney, 37, after they say the two were caught selling drugs out of a hotel room in Colonie following an investigation. During the investigation, police say a search warrant was executed on the hotel room which found Pitcher to be in possession of over 1.5 oz. of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and packaging materials. Whitney was found in possession of a number of suboxone strips, methamphetamine, a digital scale, and packing materials as well.

Police charged Pitcher and Whitney with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a class B felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (a class C felony)

Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (a misdemeanor)

Pitcher and Whitney were both logged at the Albany County Correctional Facility as pre-arraigned detainees and will reportedly be arraigned at Albany County Court Thursday morning.

Additionally, Whitney was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (a class A misdemeanor), and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor). He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Colonie Court at a later date.

