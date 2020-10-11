Albany County Sheriff’s arrest Coeymans man on multiple felonies

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Kenneth Roldan-Rosario, 25

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Kenneth Roldan-Rosario, 18, after a vehicle pursuit Saturday, October 10. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says the Coeymans man was also charged with multiple felonies.

Roldan-Rosario was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee reported missing hours earlier when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull him over at 11:36 a.m. Roldan-Rosario then led police on a pursuit through the Town of Coeymans, into Greene County and back into Coeymans.

The sheriff’s office says during the pursuit Roldan-Rosario collided with a vehicle around the area of Westerlo and Main streets, reversed into the pursuing sheriff deputy’s car striking it before driving onto a dead-end on River View Drive. Roldan-Rosario was then taken into custody without further incident.

Roldan-Rosario was charged with:

  • Grand Larceny 3rd (A-class D felony)
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd (A-class D felony)
  • Reckless Driving (An unclassified misdemeanor)
  • Unlawful fleeing a police officer 3rd (A-class a misdemeanor)
  • Three counts of Criminal Mischief 4th (A-Class A misdemeanor)
  • Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A-class A misdemeanor)
  • Obstruction of governmental administration (A-class A misdemeanor)
  • Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (A violation)
  • Multiple Vehicle and Traffic law violations

Roldan-Rosario will be arraigned in the Coeymans Town Court.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report