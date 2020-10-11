Albany County Sheriff’s arrest Coeymans man on multiple felonies

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Kenneth Roldan-Rosario, 18, after a vehicle pursuit Saturday, October 10. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says the Coeymans man was also charged with multiple felonies.
Roldan-Rosario was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee reported missing hours earlier when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull him over at 11:36 a.m. Roldan-Rosario then led police on a pursuit through the Town of Coeymans, into Greene County and back into Coeymans.
The sheriff’s office says during the pursuit Roldan-Rosario collided with a vehicle around the area of Westerlo and Main streets, reversed into the pursuing sheriff deputy’s car striking it before driving onto a dead-end on River View Drive. Roldan-Rosario was then taken into custody without further incident.
Roldan-Rosario was charged with:
- Grand Larceny 3rd (A-class D felony)
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd (A-class D felony)
- Reckless Driving (An unclassified misdemeanor)
- Unlawful fleeing a police officer 3rd (A-class a misdemeanor)
- Three counts of Criminal Mischief 4th (A-Class A misdemeanor)
- Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A-class A misdemeanor)
- Obstruction of governmental administration (A-class A misdemeanor)
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (A violation)
- Multiple Vehicle and Traffic law violations
Roldan-Rosario will be arraigned in the Coeymans Town Court.
