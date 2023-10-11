ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Albany County announcing today the first round of American Recuse Plan Act awards. 21 local organizations are receiving grants totaling almost two million dollars to support the economy and community.

These grants are meant to help the local area recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Albany County Comptroller, Susan Rizzo, says the needs of the recipients have to align with the needs of the local community.

“We do evaluate each one of the recipients. We create a tier based on the evaluation. Need, obviously, is one, and what they received in other awards.”

Grand Street Community Arts will be able to stay open with the $150,000 they’re expected to get. “Positive programming for a community really who needs a lot of support. Not only youth programming but services for families,” described Executive Director of Grand Street Community Arts, Tasean Murdock.

The Albany County Historical Association is also looking to expand its community reach. The $80,000 they’re expected to get will go towards a visitor and education center.

“It would be great to do indoor programming and longer sustained programming. When it’s cold, things like that, it would allow us to do more of what we are already doing,” explained Community Education Coordinator of the Albany County Historic Association, Tina Peabody.

With a new year-round approach, The historic association will feature a first for the area. “In that center, we will be the only organization in Albany County to have an exhibit dedicated to the entire history of Albany County,” stated Executive Director of the Albany County Historic Association, Kathryn Kosto.

Grant money that is not allocated by the end of 2024 or spent by the end of 2026 will have to be returned to the government. “We’re accountable to the community for what it is that we are doing. Making sure that we are using the funds that are received in this manner,” said Murdock.

Albany County will soon open more grant applications related to the economy, community, and public health. That information is available on the County’s ARPA Portal.