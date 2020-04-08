Albany County reports one new coronavirus related death

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily update, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported one new coronavirus related death, bringing the total of deaths liked to the virus in the county to 9.

The latest death was a woman in her 70s, McCoy said. There are now 330 positive cases in the county, that’s up 21 since Tuesday morning. 441 people are under mandatory quarantine and 43 are under precautionary quarantine, he added.

The county has yet to receive any results from the new COVID-19 testing site at UAlbany’s campus. County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen said the results are expected to come in later Wednesday and once those results are in she will work to sort through the data to be able to provide the public with a more accurate depiction of the stats within the county.

Both McCoy and Whalen said they expect the number of confirmed cases to rise as results come in. They said by next week the public will be able to see more data from the new testing site.

The county has received many complaints about people not following state guidelines and complains of large gatherings and people being served in restaurants and bars.

County executive McCoy says they’re looking at how they’ll enforce the state directive to fine people not complying with social distancing.

“We shouldn’t have to remind you every day to stay home, cough into your arm, wash your hands and follow these protocols to protect not only yourself but the people around you.



McCoy believes the county is about a week or two behind what’s happening downstate.

“As they may plateau doesn’t mean that we’re going to plateau. It means we may be a week after them,” McCoy said. “It may all be the same because isolating is working so please continue to do that.”

You can watch the full press conference here: