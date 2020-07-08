Albany County reports no new coronavirus deaths for two weeks straight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced a milestone in the county; no new coronavirus related deaths in two weeks.

“It has now been two weeks since I’ve had to report a new COVID-related death in the county, and this really is something we should all be proud of. Every death is tragedy, period. The sacrifices Albany County residents and businesses are making are paying off and I want to thank each and every one of them for doing the right thing,” said County Executive McCoy. “But the coronavirus isn’t done with us yet. The only way we will be able to continue saving lives and continue the reopening process is by staying the course, wearing masks, socially distancing ourselves and getting tested.”

As of Wednesday morning there were 52 active cases of the virus, an increase in two since Tuesday morning’s briefing. There are a total of 1,955 confirmed positive cases since the outbreak began.

There are now 281 people under mandatory quarantine and two people hospitalized.

