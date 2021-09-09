Albany County reports COVID hospitalizations rising

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County reports there are now 37 residents hospitalized with COVID-19. This is the highest number of hospitalizations at once since March.

“The last time we had 37 Albany County residents hospitalized with COVID at one time was back on March 6 of this year, when vaccine distribution in New York was in its infancy and only available for those most at-risk,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “Additionally, today marks the single highest increase in new overnight hospitalizations likely since February.”

There were nine new hospitalizations since Wednesday and there are currently nine patients in the ICU. There are no new COVID deaths reported.

McCoy reports 86 new COVID cases since Wednesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 61.6.

Of the new cases, 17 had close contact with someone who tested positive, 52 did not know how they were exposed, 8 reported traveling out of state, and 9 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living. There are 449 active cases in the county and 93 recoveries since Wednesday.

McCoy says 70% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 64.3% have been fully vaccinated.

“As we’ve seen here and across the country, the vast majority who are getting seriously ill with COVID, being sent to the hospital and losing their lives are unvaccinated,” said McCoy. “If you haven’t yet and are able, please get the shot to protect yourself and those around you.”

There are several upcoming vaccination clinics in the county:

September 11, 12pm to 4pm, Mississippi Day at 25 Warren Street, Albany, NY

September 11, 2pm to 5pm, Coeymans RiverFest at 20 Marina Drive, Coeymans, NY

September 18, time TBD, Medusa Pancake Breakfast at 28 County Route 351, Rensselaerville

September 18, time TBD, Innovation Block Party at Ezra Prentice Albany Housing Authority

Residents can also receive vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.