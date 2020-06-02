Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

Albany County reports all Shaker Place coronavirus residents recovered

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported all Shaker Place residents who once had coronavirus have fully recovered.

He said they continue to test workers twice a week and said caring for the seniors at the county run facility is one of the most important things they do as a county government.

He said there were no new deaths or hospitalizations to report overnight. Leaving the total number of deaths in the county at 112, and hospitalizations to 21.

There are currently 1,747 positive confirmed cases of the virus in the county. There are 749 under mandatory quarantine and six people under a mandatory quarantine.

As they continue to be aggressive with their testing efforts, County Executive McCoy said they are working with the local police department to ensure staff gets tested due to the protests and riots they have been responding to.

Additionally, essential workers, food delivery and restaurant workers are being offered free COVID-19 antibody testing this week at the SUNY Albany SEFCU Arena.

SUNY Albany – SEFCU Arena (Albany)

SEFCU Arena (please enter via Western Avenue)

1400 Washington Ave, Albany, NY 12222

