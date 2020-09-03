Albany County reports 9 new coronavirus cases in Thursday briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an increase of nine new coronavirus cases in the county. There are now 54 active cases.

Of the new positive cases, two had close contact with positive cases, six are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings and one did not have a clear source of infection.

The total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began is at 2,550. the number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 440 from 414. The five-day average for new daily positives ticked up to 8.8 from 8.4.

There are 13 people hospitalized and two patients are in the Intensive Care Unit. The county’s death toll remains at 133 since the outbreak began.

