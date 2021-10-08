Albany County reports 85 new cases, 1 death in October 8 COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported one new COVID-19 death and 85 new cases since Thursday. The new death was a person in their 70’s.

“It saddens to me have to report another county resident passing away from COVID complications. This is the second death in as many days, and the eleventh over the last month, “said County Executive Dan McCoy. “The month before that, we reported ten COVID deaths, but during the month-long period from July 8 to August 8, there was only one.”

The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 78.4. The death toll for Albany County is 409 since the pandemic began.

Among the new cases, 25 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 54 did not know how they were exposed, one reported traveling out of state and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are 544 active cases in the county and 61 recoveries since October 8.

The county reported three new hospitalizations since Thursday. There are 38 county residents hospitalized with COVID. Eleven of those hospital patients are in ICU’s.

As of Thursday, 71.8% of all county residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now 82.9%.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can receive one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.

Upcoming Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne, N.Y.

Saturday, October 23, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Albany County Fall Fest, Lawson Lake County Park, 293 Lawson Lake Road, Feura Bush

Saturday, November 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, Corner of Madison Ave. & Grand St, Albany, N.Y.

Saturday, November 13, time TBD, Black Expo, Albany Capital Center, 55 Eagle St, Albany, N.Y.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.