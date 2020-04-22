Albany County reports 4 more coronavirus related deaths in daily update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In their daily briefing Wednesday morning Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and county health commissioner Dr. Liza Whalen reported four new coronavirus related deaths in the county.

The most recent deaths were two men in their 80s, a female in her 80s, and one female in her 90s. The total number of deaths in the county related to the virus is 29.

County Executive McCoy said 364 people have been tested at county mobile sites, not including the new site at UAlbany.

There are now 713 positive cases. 811 are under mandatory quarantine and 41 remain in precautionary quarantine. There are 7 adults in intensive care, two less than Tuesday morning.

Of those 713 positive cases, 22 are Shaker Place Nursing home residents and 12 are employees in the facility.

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli attended the briefing to update the community on the economic impact the virus has brought to New York State.

He said the state is in a new economic reality. He said they do not know where the economy is headed yet. The state is facing a deficit of about $10-15 billion. He said navigating the economy in April, May, and June is going to be a challenge.

The Comptroller’s office estimates the amount of overall tax receipts delayed from April to July could be almost $10 billion, depending on how many taxpayers choose to delay their filings, according to a release.

The state received about $3.8 billion in Coronavirus Relief Fund resources earlier this month. However, the total amount of federal assistance available to help address cash-flow and budget-balancing needs remains to be determined.