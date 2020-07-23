Albany County reports 29 new coronavirus cases during Thursday briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an increase in 29 new positive coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the total number of active cases to 91.

McCoy provided a breakdown of the 29 new cases:

  • Five were linked to the Hudson Ave Fourth of July party, bringing the total number of cases linked to that gathering to 33.
  • 12 were healthcare workers in the county
  • Three were people who traveled to a state with a travel restriction and contracted the virus
  • Two had close contact with someone who was infected
  • The county is working to find a link to the seven others who tested positive

There was also a slight uptick in hospitalizations. There are six people hospitalized and one is in intensive care.

County Executive McCoy also reported two more coronavirus related deaths. One was reported to the county by the State’s Department of Health and another was reported by the Albany County Department of Health.

