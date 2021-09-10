Albany County reports 100 new COVID cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has reported 100 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday. This brings the county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases to 68.4.

There are now 467 active cases in the county and 74 recoveries since Thursday. Of the new cases, 30 had close contact with someone who tested positive, 49 did not know how they were exposed, two traveled out of state and 19 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living.

McCoy reported five new hospitalizations and 35 are now hospitalized with COVID. There are eight patients in the ICU. There are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County stands at 398 since the outbreak began.

As of Thursday, 70.1% of all county residents have received at least the first dose, and 64.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is 81.1%.

The vaccination clinic on Mississippi Day on Saturday has been cancelled. There are several other upcoming clinics in the county:

September 11, 2pm to 5pm, Coeymans RiverFest at 20 Marina Drive, Coeymans, NY

September 18, time TBD, Medusa Pancake Breakfast at 28 County Route 351, Rensselaerville

September 18, time TBD, Innovation Block Party at Ezra Prentice Albany Housing Authority

Albany County delivers vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents can also receive vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.