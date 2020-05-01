Albany County releases walk-up testing schedule

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The schedule for walk-up testing from Albany County was released Friday. The locations will move and be in two different locations a day, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, except Tuesday. There will be a testing site daily at the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center in Albany.

The testing was made available through a partnership with Albany County and the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center. Testing is set up through appointment only, to make an appointment call (518) 465-4771.

The locations for next wee are as followed:

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center – 920 Lark Drive, Albany

Monday – 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tuesday – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday – 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday – 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Monday, May 4

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Equinox, 500 Central Ave, Albany

1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

Front of the County Administration Building, 1000 7th Avenue, Troy

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

Equinox, 500 Central Ave, Albany

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet

1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Capital South Campus, 20 Warren Street, Albany

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Front of City Hall—62 Washington St, Rensselaer

1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, May 8

Whitney Young Troy Health Center, 849 2nd Ave, Lansingburgh

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet

1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

