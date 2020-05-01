Albany County releases walk-up testing schedule

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The schedule for walk-up testing from Albany County was released Friday. The locations will move and be in two different locations a day, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, except Tuesday. There will be a testing site daily at the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center in Albany.
The testing was made available through a partnership with Albany County and the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center. Testing is set up through appointment only, to make an appointment call (518) 465-4771.
The locations for next wee are as followed:
Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center – 920 Lark Drive, Albany
Monday – 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Tuesday – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday – 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Thursday – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday – 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Monday, May 4
Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Equinox, 500 Central Ave, Albany
1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 5
Front of the County Administration Building, 1000 7th Avenue, Troy
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 6
Equinox, 500 Central Ave, Albany
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet
1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 7
Capital South Campus, 20 Warren Street, Albany
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Front of City Hall—62 Washington St, Rensselaer
1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, May 8
Whitney Young Troy Health Center, 849 2nd Ave, Lansingburgh
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet
1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
