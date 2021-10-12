Albany County releases proposed 2022 budget, no tax increase

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy released his Executive Budget for the 2022 fiscal year. The budget stays under the state mandated property tax cap and keeps taxes the same for the ninth consecutive year.

The budget is nearly $754 million and is a 4.75% increase from last year’s 2021 Adopted Budget of $719.3 million. The average $200,000 home will save an estimated $6.00 on their tax bill.

“For nearly a decade now, I have prioritized keeping taxes flat and controlling spending to ensure that Albany County remains an affordable place to live, work and raise a family,” said McCoy. “We’ve done this not by cutting the programs and services our residents rely on each day, but by making government leaner and using taxpayer dollars more efficiently.”

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has placed the county in a category of “No Designation of Fiscal Stress,” based on fiscal management and growth.

McCoy said a priority for the county this year is streamlining their comprehensive workforce development plan. The plan aims to retain county employees. That involves improvements in longevity pay, and medical, dental, and vision plans. The budget also includes a 2% raise for non-union workers.

“We lose workers to the State of New York.,” said McCoy. “So one of the important things to me was, through this whole health crisis, and these workers that came in every day, was to say thank you, to stabilize their foundation for their families, which is so important to me.”

The job titles and salaries of state workers are included in the budget.

The county is investing $250,000 into the Advance Albany County Alliance to create more jobs and $250,000 in the Albany County Land Bank to improve county neighborhoods.

The Advance Albany County Alliance is the local development corporation created last year. It is an economic development organization with the sole focus on strengthening the economy in the county. The Alliance supports and retains local businesses and brings in new long-term projects to the county.

The Albany County Land Bank facilitates the process of acquiring, improving and redistributing vacant properties. The organization returns the properties to productive use.

The Albany County Legislature has received the proposed budget and will begin reviewing it.

“An initial review of the 2022 budget shows that the County Executive and his team are ready to make investments in the health and well-being of our county workforce while streamlining county government, cutting taxes and still delivering essential services,” said Chairman Andrew Joyce. “We look forward to conducting further analysis and review that will help realize our collective vision for the county going forward.”

The Audit and Finance Committee will host a series of meetings as part of its annual review of the budget beginning on October 18 at 5:30 p.m.

The full proposed 2022 Executive Budget can be viewed below.